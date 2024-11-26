



The current Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Dr. D.K. Sunil, is reportedly visiting aircraft engine facilities in Russia. This visit aligns with HAL's ongoing efforts to strengthen its collaboration in the defence sector, particularly in the area of aircraft engines, which are crucial for India's military aviation capabilities.





Dr. Sunil, who took over as the full-time CMD on September 9, 2024, has extensive experience in engineering and research within HAL, having joined the company in 1987. His leadership is pivotal as HAL continues to enhance its capabilities in the design and production of aero engines, including those developed under license from Russian manufacturers. Recently, HAL secured a significant contract worth ₹26,000 crore (approximately $3.1 billion) for the supply of 240 AL-31FP engines for the Su-30MKI fighter jets, which are integral to India's air force fleet.





During his visit to Russia, Dr. Sunil is likely to engage with local manufacturers and explore opportunities for technology transfer and collaboration that could further bolster HAL's indigenous engine production capabilities. This is particularly relevant as HAL aims to increase the indigenous content of its engine production from 54% to 63% over the coming years, enhancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Dr. D.K. Sunil's visit to aircraft engine facilities in Russia is part of a broader strategy by HAL to expand its technological expertise and production capabilities in military aviation, reinforcing India's defence preparedness through enhanced collaboration with international partners.







