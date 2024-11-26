The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is actively developing smoothbore guns for the Next Generation Main Battle Tank (NGMBT), which is part of the broader Future Main Battle Tank (FMBT) project aimed at modernizing the Indian Army's armoured capabilities. This initiative is crucial as it seeks to replace the aging T-72 tanks currently in service.

The NGMBT is designed to meet the evolving requirements of modern warfare, incorporating advanced technologies and features. This tank will enhance the Indian Army's operational capabilities with superior mobility, protection, and lethality. The project has recently progressed towards its Critical Design Review (CDR), focusing on integrating cutting-edge systems such as next-generation explosive reactive armour and anti-drone technologies.

Key Features of the NGMBT

The key features of Smoothbore Guns for NGMBT are:





Calibre Variants: DRDO is working on both 120mm and 125mm smoothbore gun systems. This dual-calibre approach allows flexibility in operational capabilities, catering to diverse battlefield requirements and evolving ammunition technologies.





Enhanced Projectile Velocity: Smoothbore guns provide superior projectile velocity compared to rifled guns, which translates to better armour penetration and overall lethality. This design is particularly effective for firing advanced kinetic energy penetrators such as Armor-Piercing Fin-Stabilized Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) rounds and high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) projectiles.





Other Features





Auto-Loading Mechanism: The planned incorporation of an auto-loading system for the 125mm variant enhances the firing rate and reduces crew workload, improving overall efficiency and safety within the tank's turret.





Auto-loaders enable a higher rate of fire compared to manual loading systems. This is crucial in combat situations where rapid engagement of multiple targets is necessary. The auto-loading mechanism can load a new round into the chamber almost immediately after firing, minimizing downtime between shots.

By automating the loading process, the need for a human loader in the turret is eliminated. This not only reduces the crew size required to operate the tank but also decreases the physical strain on crew members, allowing them to focus on targeting and situational awareness during engagements.

The auto-loading system can improve safety within the tank by reducing the risk of accidents associated with manual loading, such as misfires or injuries from handling ammunition in confined spaces. Automated systems can be designed to minimize human error and enhance operational safety.

Smoothbore guns equipped with auto-loaders can fire a variety of advanced munitions, including Armor-Piercing Fin-Stabilized Discarding-Sabot (APFSDS) rounds and laser-guided missiles. This versatility allows for effective engagement of both armoured and soft targets at extended ranges.

The design of smoothbore guns, combined with an auto-loading system, allows for greater propellant efficiency. This results in faster projectile velocities, which enhance armour penetration capabilities and overall lethality against modern armoured threats.





Compatibility with Advanced Ammunition: The smoothbore design allows for a wider range of ammunition types, including laser-guided missiles, which can extend the engagement range significantly, potentially up to 12 kilometers2. This capability is crucial for modern combat scenarios where precision strikes are essential.





Propellant Efficiency: The smoothbore configuration is designed to optimize propellant use, resulting in faster projectiles that can penetrate more effectively against contemporary armoured threats.





Integration with Modern Technologies: The NGMBT will also feature advanced technologies such as active protection systems, enhanced composite armour, and improved situational awareness tools, making it a future-ready platform capable of addressing modern battlefield challenges.