



Reports indicate that Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart during a meeting in Laos. This meeting is part of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), which involves 18 countries, including India and China. The discussions are anticipated to focus on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing regional security concerns.





The backdrop of these talks includes ongoing tensions between India and China, particularly regarding border disputes. This dialogue could serve as a platform for both nations to explore ways to improve communication and cooperation in defense matters, amidst a complex geopolitical landscape in Asia.





The ADMM-Plus meeting is scheduled for later this week, and it will provide an opportunity for Singh and his Chinese counterpart to engage directly on various issues affecting their nations and the broader region.







