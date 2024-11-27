



Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, on Tuesday conducted a detailed visit to the International Border (IB) areas in three sub-sectors in Jammu district to review the security and operational preparedness of the BSF and police forces, officials said.





The review of security measures along the International Border (IB) in Jammu was conducted by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), focusing on three specific sub-sectors: Arnia, Bishnah, and R S Pura. This inspection took place on November 26, 2024, and aimed to address various security concerns prevalent in these sensitive areas.





During his visit, the DIG assessed the operational readiness and coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) authorities. He emphasized the importance of enhancing joint operations to effectively manage security challenges posed by potential infiltration attempts and smuggling activities across the border. The DIG's tour included visits to several border outposts, notably Sai Harpal, Suchetgarh, and Bakarpur, where he evaluated the current security infrastructure and strategies in place.





This initiative comes amid heightened vigilance due to seasonal changes that may affect border security dynamics. Officials noted that while heavy snowfall typically obstructs infiltration routes along the Line of Control (LoC), there is a potential shift in focus towards the IB during winter months, particularly under foggy conditions that could aid infiltration attempts.





The review aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen the three-tier security grid along both the IB and LoC, with increased deployment of BSF personnel to ensure robust monitoring and response capabilities in these critical regions.







