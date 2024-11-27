



ISKCON Bangladesh has publicly condemned the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent monk and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, who was detained on charges of sedition. His arrest occurred at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as he was traveling to Chattogram, following allegations that he disrespected the national flag during a rally advocating for minority rights. The sedition case against him was filed in late October, naming multiple individuals associated with the Sanatani community.





In a statement released on November 26, ISKCON Bangladesh characterized the charges against Chinmoy Krishna Das as baseless and emphasized their commitment to peaceful coexistence among all communities in Bangladesh. They urged the government to ensure justice and protect the civil rights of minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians. The organization called for accountability for those responsible for recent violence against the Sanatani community and demanded measures to uphold communal harmony.





Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been an outspoken advocate for minority rights, addressed his supporters from a prison van after his bail was denied. He urged them to remain peaceful and avoid actions that could disrupt public order, asserting that the Sanatani community is part of the state and not opposed to it.





The situation has drawn significant attention from India, which expressed "deep concern" over the arrest and called on Bangladesh to ensure the safety of its minority populations. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs criticized the timing of the arrest amid ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, highlighting a perceived disparity in how minority leaders are treated compared to those committing acts of violence against them.





The Bangladeshi government responded by stating that the arrest was based on specific charges and emphasized its commitment to protecting all citizens' rights, including those of religious minorities.







