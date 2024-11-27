



Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, has emphasized that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK are an ongoing process, with the newly elected Labour government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer ready to restart discussions. Following internal reviews completed in July 2024, the UK government is poised to relaunch FTA talks early in 2025, as confirmed by various officials and statements from both sides.





The FTA negotiations, which began in January 2022, had been stalled due to general elections in both countries. However, recent meetings between Prime Minister Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit have reignited hopes for a swift resolution. Both leaders expressed a commitment to enhancing bilateral trade relations, which currently stand at approximately GBP 38.1 billion annually.





Doraiswami noted that the FTA is "within finger-touching distance" of completion, highlighting the urgency for both nations to bridge existing gaps and finalize the agreement. The Indian government welcomes the UK’s renewed focus on this strategic partnership, which encompasses not only trade but also cooperation in areas such as clean energy and technology.







