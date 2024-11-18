President Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles, specifically the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), to strike targets within Russian territory for the first time. This decision, confirmed by multiple U.S. officials, represents a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, especially as it comes just two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, who has expressed scepticism about ongoing support for Ukraine.





The authorization allows Ukrainian forces to target military installations in and around the Kursk region, where approximately 10,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to support Russian operations. This move follows a series of escalations in the conflict, including Russia's increased military presence and its collaboration with North Korean forces. The ATACMS missiles have a range of about 190 miles, enabling Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian-held areas than previously allowed.





Biden's decision is seen as a response to the evolving dynamics on the battlefield, particularly after a Ukrainian counteroffensive in August that aimed to reclaim territory in Kursk. The introduction of North Korean troops has raised concerns among U.S. officials about Russia potentially regaining momentum in the conflict. While some advisors within the U.S. administration worry that this escalation could provoke a strong retaliatory response from Russia, others believe that the potential benefits—such as targeting high-value military assets and deterring further North Korean involvement—outweigh these risks.





This policy change has sparked debate among Biden's advisors and allies regarding its potential impact on the war's trajectory. Some analysts caution that while it may provide tactical advantages for Ukraine, it is unlikely to fundamentally alter the conflict's dynamics due to limited missile stockpiles and existing operational constraints. Additionally, there are expectations that other NATO allies, such as the UK and France, may follow suit in allowing their own long-range missiles to be used against Russian targets if Biden's authorization proves effective.





Biden's authorization for Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian targets marks a direct interference in Russia's internal affairs and could escalate the war to a new higher level. This is the last ditch effort by the liberal democrats to punish Russia before a more pragmatic Trump administration is set in motion in January.







