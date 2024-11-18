



The MGM-140 ATACMS, or the Army Tactical Missile System, are advanced surface-to-surface ballistic missiles developed by the United States, primarily manufactured by Lockheed Martin. These missiles have gained attention recently due to a significant policy shift allowing Ukraine to use them against Russian targets, particularly in light of escalating military engagements involving North Korean troops supporting Russia.





Overview of ATACMS





The MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System, commonly known as ATACMS, is a tactical ballistic missile developed by the United States to provide ground forces with a precision strike capability against high-value targets. It was first introduced in 1986 and has since played a significant role in various military operations, including the Gulf War.

It uses solid propellant and is 13 feet (4.0 m) long and 24 inches (610 mm) in diameter, and the longest-range variants can fly up to 190 miles (300 km). The missiles can be fired from the tracked M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the wheeled M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

An ATACMS launch container (Pod) has one rocket but a lid patterned with six circles like a standard MLRS rocket lid to prevent an enemy from discerning what type of missile is loaded. Range:

The missile employs a combination of Inertial Navigation System (INS) and Global Positioning System (GPS) for precise targeting, allowing it to strike targets with minimal collateral damage. The Circular Error Probable (CEP) is estimated to be around 10 meters or less for certain variants.





The ATACMS was developed in the 1980s as a precision-guided weapon intended to target high-value assets deep behind enemy lines. Its design allows it to ascend higher into the atmosphere compared to conventional artillery rockets, enabling it to strike targets at greater distances with increased accuracy. The U.S. military first deployed these missiles during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.





Policy Shift





In a policy shift, on November 17, 2024, President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles for strikes within Russian territory. This decision marks a notable change in U.S. foreign policy, as previously, Ukraine was restricted from using these missiles against targets inside Russia due to concerns about escalating the conflict further. The authorization comes amid reports of North Korean troop deployments aiding Russian forces in the Kursk region, prompting fears that without such capabilities, Ukraine could struggle against a significantly larger Russian military presence.





The ability to deploy ATACMS allows Ukraine to target critical military infrastructure, logistics hubs, and concentrations of enemy troops deep within Russian territory. This capability is expected to enhance Ukraine's defensive operations against anticipated Russian offensives and could potentially alter the dynamics of the ongoing conflict. Despite this, analysts caution that while the ATACMS could provide a tactical advantage, they may not fundamentally change the overall trajectory of the war due to limited quantities and existing Russian military adaptations.





While U.S. officials believe this shift could send a strong message to both Russia and North Korea about their military vulnerabilities, there are apprehensions regarding possible retaliatory actions from Russia against U.S. interests or NATO allies. The decision reflects a broader strategy of responding to escalatory moves by adversaries while attempting to support Ukraine's defence capabilities effectively.





ATACMS represent a critical component of modern military strategy for both the U.S. and its allies, with their recent deployment in Ukraine highlighting ongoing tensions and evolving warfare dynamics in Eastern Europe.







