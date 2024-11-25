



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Rome during his three-day visit, which coincided with the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. This meeting was significant as both leaders discussed various pressing issues and emphasized the strengthening of strategic ties between India and the UK.





"Started the day by meeting FS David Lammy of UK, in Rome today. Appreciate the steady momentum in India UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, green energy, trade, mobility, as well as ongoing developments in Indo-Pacific and West Asia," the EAM said on the social media platform X.







