



The U.S. believes that Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement on the terms of a ceasefire to end the ongoing conflict involving Hezbollah, according to a senior U.S. official cited by Axios on November 25, 2024. While neither party has formally announced the agreement, it is expected that the Israeli Security Cabinet will approve the deal on Tuesday.





The conflict has resulted in significant loss of life, with over 3,500 Lebanese killed and more than 15,000 injured since fighting began on October 8, 2023.





The draft ceasefire agreement includes a 60-day transition period during which the Israeli military would withdraw from southern Lebanon. Concurrently, the Lebanese army would be deployed near the border, and Hezbollah would relocate its heavy weapons north of the Litani River.





A U.S.-led oversight committee will monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and address any violations that may arise.





The U.S. has committed to providing Israel with assurances regarding military actions against imminent threats from Lebanese territory, particularly concerning Hezbollah's military presence and heavy weapon smuggling.





Despite optimism from U.S. officials about nearing a deal, there remain concerns regarding trust in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly in light of his legal troubles and previous actions during the conflict. Lebanese officials express cautious optimism but highlight unresolved issues that could affect the finalization of the agreement. The situation remains fluid as discussions continue and further developments are anticipated in the coming days.







