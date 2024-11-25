



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the new element of the relationship between India and the Mediterranean would be connectivity, emphasising that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor "can be a game changer."





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of connectivity as a new cornerstone in India-Mediterranean relations during his address at the 10th MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome on November 25, 2024. He stated that the India-Mediterranean Economic Corridor (IMEC) could serve as a transformative initiative, enhancing trade and collaboration between the regions.





Jaishankar highlighted that improving connectivity would be a pivotal element in strengthening ties between India and Mediterranean countries, suggesting that enhanced infrastructure and transportation links could facilitate greater economic cooperation.





He described the IMEC as a "game changer," indicating that it could significantly alter trade dynamics and foster deeper partnerships in various sectors, including commerce and technology.





In the context of ongoing global conflicts, including those in the Middle East and Ukraine, Jaishankar underscored the need for collaborative efforts to address these challenges. He noted that instability affects supply chains and maritime connectivity, which are crucial for international trade.





Jaishankar also condemned terrorism and violence in the Middle East, advocating for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which aligns with India's long-standing position on this issue.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect India's strategic vision for enhancing its role in the Mediterranean region through improved connectivity and economic partnerships, while also addressing pressing geopolitical issues.







