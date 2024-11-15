



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors. This meeting, held on November 14, 2024, aimed to explore opportunities for advancing wide-ranging cooperation between India and the UAE.





Jaishankar and Al Nahyan reviewed the multi-faceted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2015, expressing satisfaction with the progress made in areas such as commerce, fintech, education, and cultural exchanges.





The ministers discussed untapped potential for further collaboration, indicating a proactive approach to expanding their partnership.





The discussions also touched upon significant regional matters, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and its implications for the region.





Jaishankar's visit included participation in cultural events, such as the International Day of Yoga at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, emphasizing the cultural ties that complement diplomatic relations.





India and the UAE enjoy strong cooperation with the United Nations. Both countries are also part of several plurilateral platforms such as BRICS, I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA), and the UAE-France-India (UFI) Trilateral, among others. The UAE was invited as a guest country to the G20 Summit held under India's presidency.







