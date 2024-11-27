



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has recently defended India's ongoing purchase of Russian oil amid criticism from Western nations, particularly in light of the Ukraine conflict. In a pointed response, he emphasized that if the situation is truly a "matter of principle," then Western countries should also cease their energy imports from Russia, which they have not fully done. He remarked, "If everything is a matter of such a deep principle, then Europe itself should have cut off all its business with Russia, but it doesn't do that" .





Jaishankar articulated that India's approach to sourcing oil is driven by market realities rather than political strategy. He noted that India, as one of the largest oil consumers globally, must secure energy at reasonable prices to meet its needs, especially given the high costs associated with Middle Eastern oil . He highlighted that since the onset of the Ukraine war, Europe has imported significantly more Russian oil than India, suggesting a disparity in the ethical stance taken by Western nations compared to India's pragmatic approach .





Furthermore, Jaishankar criticized what he termed Europe's "selective approach" to disengagement from Russia, asserting that European actions have inadvertently influenced global oil prices and market dynamics. He stated, "What are we supposed to do? Pay higher prices just to make you happy?" This sentiment underscores India's commitment to balancing its energy needs with geopolitical realities .





Jaishankar's remarks reflect India's stance on maintaining energy security while navigating complex international relations, advocating for a more nuanced understanding of each country's unique circumstances and interests in the global energy landscape.







