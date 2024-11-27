



Dr. Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi has been appointed as the new Chief of BrahMos Aerospace, effective December 1, 2024. He succeeds Atul Dinkar Rane, who has held the position since 2021. This appointment was confirmed by defense officials and marks a significant leadership change in the joint India-Russia aerospace and defense corporation, known for its advanced cruise missile systems.





BrahMos Aerospace, headquartered in New Delhi, was established as a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya. The name "BrahMos" is derived from the Brahmaputra River in India and the Moskva River in Russia, symbolizing the collaboration between the two nations. The company is recognized for manufacturing the BrahMos missile, which has a range of 800 kilometers and can reach speeds of Mach 2.8. Currently, it is also developing the BrahMos-II, a hypersonic missile expected to enhance India's defense capabilities significantly.





Dr. Joshi holds a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Osmania University and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Warangal. His extensive background in missile technology positions him well to lead BrahMos Aerospace into its next phase of development.







