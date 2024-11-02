



A major encounter between security forces and terrorists has erupted in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. This incident began late on November 1, 2024, when security personnel detected suspicious movement in the Panar area and challenged the individuals, prompting the terrorists to open fire and subsequently flee into nearby wooded regions.





In response, security forces launched a search operation aimed at locating the fleeing terrorists. The operation is ongoing, with officials actively engaged in combing the area for any remaining threats. The situation remains fluid, and updates are expected as the search continues.







