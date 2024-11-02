



India and the United States are set to commence the Vajra Prahar 2024 joint military exercise today, November 2, at the Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho. This marks the 15th edition of the exercise, which will run until November 22. The drill aims to enhance interoperability, jointness, and the mutual exchange of special operations tactics between the two nations' armed forces.





The Indian Army will be represented by Para-Special Forces (Para-SF), while the US Army contingent will include Green Berets.





Focus Areas: The exercise will emphasize: Joint planning and tactical drills Execution of special operations Use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Psychological warfare techniques





The training will take place in desert and semi-desert conditions, simulating various operational scenarios.





The Vajra Prahar series has evolved since its inception in 2010, serving as a platform for sharing best practices and enhancing defence cooperation. Previous editions have included joint drills involving air operations and counter-terrorism tactics, reflecting the growing military partnership between India and the US.







