



In yet another terrorist attack targeting people from outside Jammu and Kashmir, two labourers were shot and injured by terrorists in Budgam on November 1, 2024





The infrastructure company is building a tunnel from Gagangir to Sonamarg tourist resort to make Srinagar-Sonamarg road an all-weather road. The tunnel will connect Sonamarg with the rest of the Valley around the year thereby generating employment for locals and helping the local economy. The attack was widely condemned.





On October 25, terrorists fired at an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district, killing three soldiers and two local porters working for the army.





The attack was carried out by a group of terrorists which had infiltrated in August this year and were hiding in the higher reaches till their handlers in Pakistan ordered them to carry out the attack, officials said.





J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said the army and the security forces have revised their strategy to meet the terrorist threat. Sinha also said that every drop of innocent blood spilt by the terrorists would be avenged.







