



The TEJAS MK-1A project, an indigenous fighter aircraft initiative led by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is currently facing significant delays primarily due to issues with engine supplies from GE Aerospace. The F404-IN20 engines, crucial for the TEJAS MK-1A's operation, are now expected to start deliveries by April 2025, which is two years later than the initially planned timeline of March 2023. This delay has raised concerns about the Indian Air Force's (IAF) combat readiness and the overall progress of the program.





To keep the production on track, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has opted for Category B engines, which are adequate for pre-delivery flight tests and ensure the aircraft remains in a flyable condition. Category B engines being used to keep up with production targets. GE F-404 engines to be "seamlessly integrated" upon delivery. 2-3 pre-flight delivery tests to be conducted once GE F-404 are available.





Impact of Engine Delays





The delays in engine supply have severely affected HAL's production capabilities. Initially, HAL aimed to deliver 18 TEJAS MK-1A jets within this fiscal year; however, it is now projected that only two jets will be delivered due to the unavailability of engines. This shortfall impacts the IAF's operational strength, as it struggles to maintain an adequate number of fighter squadrons amidst growing security challenges from neighbouring countries.





The Indian government has responded to these delays by imposing financial penalties on GE Aerospace for breaching contract terms. This move underscores India's commitment to enforcing accountability in defence procurement and its broader strategy to enhance self-reliance in military manufacturing.





HAL's Contingency Plans





In light of these challenges, HAL has developed a contingency plan aimed at mitigating the impact of engine delivery delays. A HAL official, emphasised that the move was necessary to maintain momentum.





HAL is engaging private companies to manufacture major assemblies for the TEJAS MK-1A, which will help alleviate production bottlenecks. This includes outsourcing tasks such as assembling fuselage sections and ensuring they are delivered ready for integration into the aircraft.





HAL has established a dual production line capable of producing up to 16 aircraft annually across its facilities in Bangalore and Nashik. This flexibility allows HAL to ramp up production once engine supplies stabilize.





HAL's goal is to ensure there is no lapse in production or readiness. Using Category-B engines allows the company to conduct essential flight tests and keep up with our production targets. Once the GE engines arrive, HAL will seamlessly integrate them into the aircraft.





The Indian government is exploring options to localize the supply chain for F404 engines, aiming to reduce dependency on GE Aerospace and enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities. This could involve technology transfers and partnerships with Indian defence firms to produce critical engine components locally.





Once the GE F-404 engines are available, HAL plans to conduct 2-3 pre-delivery flight tests in collaboration with the IAF to ensure the aircraft meets all performance criteria before final delivery.





Future Outlook





The successful implementation of these contingency measures is crucial for maintaining momentum in the TEJAS MK-1A program. With the IAF planning to induct nearly 180 units of this aircraft, ensuring timely production and delivery is paramount. The revised timeline for engine deliveries poses a challenge not only for the current production schedule but also for future projects like the TEJAS MK-2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The delays in engine deliveries have posed significant challenges for the TEJAS MK-1A project, HAL's proactive strategies and government initiatives aimed at enhancing local capabilities may help mitigate these issues and support India's broader defence objectives.







