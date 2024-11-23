



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized the strategic significance of Europe, particularly highlighting Germany as one of India's most important partners. PM Modi noted that the India-Germany strategic partnership has reached a milestone of 25 years in 2024, marking a historic year for bilateral relations. Modi stated, "Europe is an important strategic region for India, both in terms of geopolitical relations and trade and investment" and underscored Germany's pivotal role in this context.





During his address, Modi elaborated on the economic ties between India and Germany, mentioning that over 1,800 German companies operate in India, contributing approximately $15 billion in investments over recent years. He expressed confidence that bilateral trade, currently at $34 billion, would continue to grow as the partnership strengthens. The Prime Minister also referenced German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to India in October, which included discussions on various collaborative initiatives such as the Focus on India document and strategies for skilled labour.





Modi's remarks reflect a broader acknowledgment of India's rising economic stature, with many countries eager to collaborate with India for mutual development. He remarked that "every country in the world wants to partner with India for development," reinforcing India's growing importance on the global stage.







