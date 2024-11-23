



Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. R.C. Tiwari has underscored the significant role of drone warfare as a transformative force on contemporary battlefields. Speaking at the East Tech 2024 Defence Expo, he described drones as a major disruptor in military operations, emphasizing their potential to reshape traditional warfare strategies.





Tiwari highlighted the urgent requirement for advanced robust drones capable of operating effectively in high-altitude and challenging environments, which are critical for the Indian Army's operational needs. He stated, "We are looking at augmenting our units and formations with potent state-of-the-art drones" to enhance capabilities in surveillance, logistics, and precision strikes.





The commander also stressed the importance of developing effective counter-drone technologies, given the increasing sophistication of drone capabilities among neighbouring militaries. He noted that both the armed forces and the defence industry must collaborate to create solutions that address these emerging threats.





Tiwari called for greater involvement from local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in West Bengal to contribute to defence technology development. He emphasized self-reliance in defence production, stating, "Our wars have to be fought with our weapons and equipment," highlighting the need for indigenous capabilities.





The Eastern Command, being the largest operational command of the Indian Army, has significant requirements for procuring defense-related equipment. Tiwari pointed out that cutting-edge technology is essential for improving troop survivability and resource management in diverse terrains.





Lt. Gen. Tiwari's remarks reflect a strategic pivot towards integrating advanced drone capabilities into military operations while fostering domestic production and innovation in defence technology.







