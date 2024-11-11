



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed concerns regarding the implications of the U.S. presidential election results, particularly focusing on the potential for increased isolationism in U.S. foreign policy. Speaking at an event in Canberra, he emphasized that many countries may feel anxious about the outcome, but India is not one of them.





Jaishankar articulated that regardless of whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris won the presidency, the U.S. is likely to continue a trend towards caution in its foreign commitments. He noted that this shift has been evident since President Obama's administration and has persisted through subsequent administrations, including Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan.





He expressed confidence that India’s relationship with the United States will only strengthen moving forward. Jaishankar highlighted that both nations share interests in fostering a collaborative international order and engaging effectively within frameworks like the Quad. He stated, “We are very confident that whatever the verdict, our relationship with the United States will only grow”.





Jaishankar urged a broader perspective on U.S. policy, suggesting that it should be viewed in a national context rather than solely through the lens of individual administrations. He remarked on the need for countries to adapt to a world where U.S. dominance may not be as pronounced as in previous decades.





Following Trump's victory, Jaishankar identified potential opportunities for India, particularly in terms of supply chain reordering and global economic integration. He noted that while there may be disruptions, India can leverage these changes to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and global standing.





Many nations may feel apprehensive about the implications of U.S. elections, India appears poised to navigate these changes with optimism and a focus on strengthening bilateral ties with the United States.







