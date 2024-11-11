



Indian submarine INS Vela has arrived in Sri Lanka for a three-day operational turnaround, classified as an Operational Turn Around (OTR). This visit allows the submarine to replenish its provisions and conduct necessary maintenance before continuing its mission. The submarine was ceremonially welcomed upon its arrival in Colombo on November 10, 2024, and is scheduled to depart on November 13, 2024.





The Kalvari-class diesel-electric submarine, INS Vela, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 25, 2021. INS Vela is equipped with advanced stealth technology and a sophisticated combat system known as SUBTICS, which integrates its weapons and sensors for enhanced operational effectiveness. The submarine can perform various missions, including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, as well as intelligence gathering. It achieves stealth through a quiet propulsion system that allows it to operate undetected at speeds of up to 20 knots underwater.





Additionally, Sri Lankan Navy personnel are expected to tour the submarine to learn about its operational features. The crew members will also have the opportunity to explore local tourist attractions. INS Vela is scheduled to depart Sri Lanka on November 13.





The Indian embassy highlighted that such visits strengthen maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, reflecting the strategic partnership between the two nations in the Indian Ocean region.







