



ISRO Chief S. Somanath emphasized the significant economic return generated by the Indian Space Research Organisation's projects, asserting that for every ₹1 spent by ISRO, society benefits with a return of ₹2.50. This assertion highlights the broader impacts of space research and technology on various sectors, including telecommunications, agriculture, and disaster management, which have seen substantial advancements due to ISRO's initiatives.





Somanath's comments come in the context of promoting the value of space exploration not just as a scientific endeavour but as a critical investment in societal development. He noted that ISRO's missions contribute to technological advancements that can lead to improved quality of life and economic growth. This perspective aligns with global trends where investments in space technology have been shown to yield significant returns across multiple industries.





Furthermore, "Going to the moon is a costly affair. And we cannot depend only on the government for funding. We must create business opportunities. If you have to sustain it, you have to create a use for it. Otherwise, after we do something, the government will tell you to close down," said Somanath, adding that the ISRO does much more than just space exploration.





Somanath spoke about his first space project that he was a part of in the 1990s – the launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which was a failure initially due to altitude control issues. He said the team worked very hard in the next 10 months to set it right and launch it successfully again.





Somanath's remarks emphasises ISRO's commitment to leveraging its capabilities for national development and global leadership in space exploration, particularly following the success of missions like Chandrayaan-3, which has positioned India among elite nations in lunar exploration.







