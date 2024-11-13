



At the Zhuhai Air Show, China showcased two major military advancements, with one of the key highlights being the PL-15E Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) missile, which features foldable fins. This missile can be equipped on China’s stealth fighter jets, the J-20S and J-35A, with a total of six missiles. This development showcases China’s focus on strengthening its influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The PL-15E, an air-to-air missile, represents a leap forward in China’s air combat capabilities. This new air-to-air missile showcases a foldable fin design, allowing for enhanced internal carriage on China's stealth fighters, specifically the J-20S Mighty Dragon and J-35A Gyrfalcon.





Key Features of the PL-15E Missile





The PL-15E is categorized as a BVRAAM, representing a leap forward in China's air combat capabilities. It incorporates advanced technologies such as an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar seeker and a dual-pulse rocket motor, providing it with an operational range exceeding 200 kilometers.





The PL-15E is designed with folding rear fins, which enable a more compact storage configuration within the aircraft's internal weapons bays. This innovation allows the J-20 and J-35 to carry up to six missiles, a substantial increase from the previous capacity of four standard PL-15 missiles.





The missile's design not only improves storage efficiency but also significantly enhances the firepower of these stealth fighters, which is crucial for modern aerial combat scenarios, particularly in the context of rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.





The introduction of the PL-15E underscores China's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities amid escalating geopolitical tensions, especially in areas like the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. Military analysts suggest that this missile could give Chinese fighter jets a distinct advantage in long-range engagements, reinforcing China's strategic posture in the region.







