



The Indo-Pacific region is witnessing heightened security cooperation efforts as countries come together to address maritime challenges and bolster defence initiatives. A recent coast guard operation and key agreements highlight the importance of maintaining stability and ensuring cooperation among regional actors.





Indo-Pacific Economic Framework For Prosperity (IPEF)





The United States initiated the IPEF in May 2022, involving countries such as India, Japan, Australia, and several Southeast Asian nations. The framework aims to enhance economic resilience, sustainability, and inclusiveness across the region, representing about 40% of global GDP and 28% of global trade.





Pillars of Cooperation: IPEF focuses on four main pillars: Trade, Supply Chains, Clean Energy, Decarbonization and Infrastructure, and Tax and Anti-Corruption. This flexible structure allows member countries to engage selectively based on their priorities.





Strategic Partnerships





India and France: The Indo-French partnership has evolved significantly, emphasizing maritime security, economic cooperation, and sustainable development. Both nations are committed to a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific, aligning their strategies to enhance regional stability through joint initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Parks Partnership.





Canada's Engagement: Canada recognizes the Indo-Pacific as pivotal for its future economic growth. The country aims to strengthen ties with key partners including India and Japan through trade agreements and collaborative initiatives that promote peace and resilience in the region.





Regional Security Initiatives





Japan's Strategy: Japan's approach to the Indo-Pacific emphasizes rule of law, freedom of navigation, and economic partnerships. It seeks to enhance connectivity and stability through various infrastructure projects and collaborative security measures.





South Korea’s Contributions: South Korea is expanding its foreign policy scope through a "Free, Peaceful, and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Strategy," focusing on security cooperation with ASEAN countries and strengthening supply chain resilience amid geopolitical tensions.





The growing security alliances in the Indo-Pacific reflect a concerted effort by multiple nations to address common challenges such as economic instability and maritime security threats. These partnerships not only aim to foster economic growth but also to ensure a stable geopolitical environment conducive to international trade and cooperation. As these alliances develop, they will likely play a crucial role in shaping the future dynamics of the region.



