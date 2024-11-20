



Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's commitment to sustainable development during his address at the G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro. His remarks focused on several key themes and initiatives aimed at fostering a cleaner and more sustainable future.





Modi urged developed nations to fulfil their commitments regarding technology transfer and financial support to developing countries. He stressed the importance of timely assistance to ensure that these nations can effectively tackle climate change challenges.





He noted that India is the first G20 country to meet its Paris Agreement commitments ahead of schedule, highlighting the nation’s proactive approach to climate action.





Modi outlined various initiatives that India has undertaken, including:





International Solar Alliance is a platform aimed at promoting solar energy globally, which has attracted participation from over 100 countries.





Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) is an initiative designed to encourage sustainable lifestyles worldwide.





Global Bio-Fuel Alliance is a collaborative effort to promote biofuels as a sustainable energy source.





Over the past decade, India has built homes for more than 40 million families and ensured clean water supply for 120 million households, showcasing significant progress in housing and water resource management.





Modi emphasized that India's efforts are rooted in its cultural values, which blend progressive ideals with a balanced approach towards sustainability. He mentioned that these efforts have been made into a people's movement, engaging citizens in the transition towards a greener economy.





The Prime Minister reiterated India's ambition to triple its renewable energy capacity and highlighted ongoing projects like the world's largest rooftop solar array, reinforcing India's commitment to ambitious climate goals.





Through these initiatives and commitments, PM Modi positioned India as a leader in the global sustainability agenda, advocating for collaborative efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable development across nations.







