



In the past 24 hours, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have conducted significant operations resulting in the arrest of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and an associate, along with the discovery of a terrorist hideout.





Irshad Ahmad Chopan, a terrorist linked to LeT, was arrested in the Pinglish area of Pulwama. During the operation, police recovered a pistol, 18 rounds of ammunition, and two magazines from his possession. Chopan is suspected of being involved in previous attacks on non-local laborers, including a serious incident on October 24, 2024, where he allegedly shot at a labourer named Shubam Kumar.





Showkat Ahmad Bhat, identified as a terror associate from Kulgam, was apprehended on the outskirts of Baramulla. He was found with an AK rifle and ammunition. Bhat had been reported missing prior to his arrest.





A joint operation by multiple security forces also uncovered an active terrorist hideout in the Keller area of Shopian district. The hideout contained cooking utensils and other supplies, indicating its use by terrorists.





These operations reflect ongoing efforts by security forces to combat terrorism in the region amid heightened alerts concerning potential attacks from various militant groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed.







