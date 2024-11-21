



Guyana's President Irfan Ali has expressed high praise for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Modi's recent visit to the country, calling him a "champion among leaders." This visit marks the first by an Indian head of state to Guyana in over 50 years and is part of Modi's three-nation tour, which also included Brazil and Nigeria.





During a welcoming ceremony, President Ali highlighted India's significant contributions to global vaccine manufacturing and emphasized the potential for enhanced collaboration between India and Guyana across various sectors, including health, agriculture, and technology. He noted that the discussions held during Modi's visit resulted in several key agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional challenges.





Modi's engagement with the Indian diaspora in Guyana, which has roots dating back over 180 years, further underscored the deep cultural ties between the two nations. He acknowledged the community's achievements and their connection to India, stating that distance does not hinder their bond. The visit culminated in Modi receiving the "Key to the City of Georgetown," symbolizing the close relationship between India and Guyana.





The visit is seen as a significant milestone in fostering cooperation between India and Guyana, with both leaders committing to work together on issues such as food security, climate change, and infrastructure development.







