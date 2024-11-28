



China's ongoing anti-corruption campaign within its military has intensified with the suspension and investigation of Admiral Miao Hua, a senior official in the Central Military Commission (CMC). This announcement was made by the Ministry of Defence on November 28, 2024, indicating that Miao is under scrutiny for "serious violations of discipline," a phrase often synonymous with corruption in Chinese political discourse.





Miao, who is 69 years old, has served as the head of the CMC's Political Work Department, which oversees ideological guidance and personnel matters within the People's Liberation Army (PLA). He is considered a close ally of President Xi Jinping, having worked alongside him during Xi's tenure as governor of Fujian province in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His role in the CMC places him among the highest-ranking military officials in China, making his investigation particularly significant amidst Xi's broader campaign against corruption within the military.





The investigation into Miao follows a series of high-profile purges within the PLA, where nearly 20 officials have been dismissed since the beginning of 2023. This includes previous defence ministers who were removed for similar allegations of corruption. The Defence Ministry spokesperson, Wu Qian, did not provide specific details regarding Miao's alleged misconduct but emphasized that he has been suspended while inquiries are conducted.





Additionally, Wu dismissed reports claiming that current Defence Minister Dong Jun is also under investigation, labelling such claims as "complete fabrications" and accusing media outlets of spreading malicious rumours. This denial comes amidst speculation about Dong's involvement in the anti-corruption drive, particularly after he declined a meeting with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin due to tensions over Taiwan.





The ongoing investigations and purges within China's military are seen as part of Xi Jinping's efforts to strengthen control over the armed forces and eliminate corruption that could undermine military effectiveness. Analysts suggest that this crackdown reflects deep-rooted issues within the PLA and may impact China's military modernization efforts and operational readiness.







