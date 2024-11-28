



The Agni Warrior 2024 exercise, a bilateral military collaboration between India and Singapore, commenced today, November 28, 2024, at the Devlali Field Firing Ranges in Maharashtra. This event is scheduled to run until November 30, 2024.





The exercise aims to showcase joint firepower planning and execution, utilizing new generation equipment by the artillery units of both nations.





It focuses on enhancing mutual understanding of drills and procedures, thereby improving interoperability between the Indian Army and the Singapore Armed Forces.





In addition to military objectives, the exercise will provide a platform for cultural exchanges to strengthen ties between the two countries.





The event will feature expert academic discussions on modern artillery trends and refinement of planning processes.





This exercise follows a recent visit by Singapore's Minister of Defence, Dr. Ng Eng Hen, to India, where discussions were held to further enhance defense cooperation. The bilateral relationship is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic ties. The exercise reflects both nations' commitment to regional security and stability and aims to deepen military cooperation through shared practices and advanced techniques.





Overall, Agni Warrior 2024 represents a vital step in reinforcing defence collaboration between India and Singapore, highlighting their strategic partnership in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.







