



A recent anti-terror operation in Kashmir led to the elimination of Usman, a high-ranking commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), showcasing innovative tactics employed by security forces, notably the use of biscuits to manage stray dogs that could compromise the mission.





The operation took place in the densely populated Khanyar area of Srinagar, marking a significant tactical engagement as it was the first major gunfight in the region in over two years. Security forces received intelligence about Usman's presence, prompting a meticulous nine-hour planning phase aimed at minimizing civilian harm and ensuring operational success. The operation commenced before Fajr (pre-dawn prayers), with forces cordoning off approximately 30 homes to contain the situation effectively.





The Role of Biscuits





One of the unique challenges faced during the operation was the presence of stray dogs, whose barking could alert Usman and jeopardize the covert approach. To mitigate this risk, security teams were equipped with biscuits to pacify the dogs as they moved closer to Usman's hideout. This unconventional tactic proved effective, allowing teams to maintain stealth and avoid detection during critical phases of the operation.





As security forces closed in, Usman, armed with an AK-47, a pistol, and grenades, engaged in a fierce gunfight. The encounter escalated when grenades detonated inside the building, igniting a fire that was swiftly contained by personnel to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. After several hours of intense combat, Usman was neutralized. The operation resulted in injuries to four security personnel, who are reported to be stable.





The successful elimination of Usman is seen as a major blow to terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir. He had been involved in orchestrating numerous attacks since his return to the region around 2016-17, including the assassination of police inspector Masroor Wani last year. This operation not only highlights the strategic planning and adaptability of Indian security forces but also underscores their commitment to combating terrorism effectively.







