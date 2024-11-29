



An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent has arrived in Egypt to participate in the second edition of the Tactical Leadership Program (TLP). This month-long program, which commenced on November 26, 2024, aims to enhance tactical skills through the exchange of ideas related to large-scale force engagements and complex multi-aircraft operations.





The IAF is represented by personnel and Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft during this multinational exercise, which also includes participation from Jordan and Greece.





In the maiden TLP in 2022, TACDE participated with three Su-30MKI aircraft and six combat instructor pilots. The induction and de-induction had involved flights of over six hours with mid-air refuelling support from the IAF and UAE Air Force. This time too, the IAF has deployed a IL-78 mid-air refueler for non-stop flight.





During the program, IAF’s Su-30MKI jets and pilots will hone their war fighting skills and refine tactics in missions by day and night, involving air to ground and air to air combat scenarios flying alongside Egyptian F-16, Rafale and Mig-29 aircraft as well as F-16s from Greece and Jordan.





The Tactical Leadership Program is designed to foster collaboration among air forces, focusing on operational tactics and strategies that can be applied in real-world scenarios. This edition marks a significant opportunity for the IAF to strengthen its ties with allied nations while improving its operational capabilities in joint missions.







