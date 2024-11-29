No Request Received From US On Adani Case: MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has confirmed that it has not received any requests from the United States regarding the ongoing legal case involving the Adani Group. This statement comes in light of recent allegations made by U.S. prosecutors concerning bribery and fraud involving the conglomerate and its executives.
The MEA emphasised that it was not informed in advance about these charges, which are considered a legal matter between private entities and the U.S. Department of Justice.
In its official communication, the MEA clarified that any request for legal assistance, such as summons or arrest warrants, would typically follow established procedures and would be examined on a case-by-case basis.
However, they reiterated that no such request has been received from the U.S. side regarding this particular case. The Adani Group has strongly denied the allegations, asserting that there are no bribery charges against its executives and expressing confidence in its financial stability amidst these developments.
Meanwhile, the Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing. According to the group, chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain are clear of bribery allegations by the US Department of Justice.
In a stock exchange filing, Adani Green Energy, a company under the group, dismissed media reports on the matter as "incorrect."
