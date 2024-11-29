



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has confirmed that it has not received any requests from the United States regarding the ongoing legal case involving the Adani Group. This statement comes in light of recent allegations made by U.S. prosecutors concerning bribery and fraud involving the conglomerate and its executives.





The MEA emphasised that it was not informed in advance about these charges, which are considered a legal matter between private entities and the U.S. Department of Justice.





In its official communication, the MEA clarified that any request for legal assistance, such as summons or arrest warrants, would typically follow established procedures and would be examined on a case-by-case basis.





However, they reiterated that no such request has been received from the U.S. side regarding this particular case. The Adani Group has strongly denied the allegations, asserting that there are no bribery charges against its executives and expressing confidence in its financial stability amidst these developments.



