



Recent developments have provided a significant glimpse into the capabilities of China's Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter, particularly regarding its armament.





A clear image has emerged showing the J-20 stealth fighter launching a PL-10 air-to-air missile from its right-side internal weapons bay. This marks a notable moment in showcasing the aircraft's combat readiness and operational capabilities.





The PL-10 is a short-range, infrared-homing air-to-air missile that is designed for use on advanced fighter jets, including the J-20. It features advanced targeting capabilities, allowing it to engage targets effectively even at high angles of attack. The missile's design includes a multi-element imaging infrared sensor and thrust-vector control, which enhances its manoeuvrability and effectiveness in dogfights.





The image and video of the J-20 firing the PL-10 were part of a broader display of China's military advancements, coinciding with events like the Zhuhai Air Show. This exhibition highlights China's ongoing efforts to enhance its air combat capabilities, particularly through the integration of advanced weaponry on stealth platforms like the J-20.





The ability of the J-20 to launch missiles like the PL-10 signifies an important step in enhancing China's aerial combat effectiveness. As military analysts note, increasing the number of air-to-air missiles that can be carried internally without compromising stealth is crucial for modern air forces. This development not only boosts the firepower of the J-20 but also reflects China's strategic focus on maintaining a competitive edge in aerial warfare.





As an afterthought, just because China claims its weapons systems can perform certain tasks up to certain levels doesn’t mean they actually can. But military planners can’t take that chance. So, if China claims its new warships or planes can operate effectively against U.S. methods of detection and interdiction, then weapons makers in the U.S. will need to develop new ways to stay ahead, and the cat-and-mouse game that is warfare continues.







