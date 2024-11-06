



ISRO has an ambitious line-up of space missions planned for the coming years, including Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5, and the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. These missions are expected to occur by the end of this decade, although specific timelines may vary.





The Gaganyaan mission aims to demonstrate India's human spaceflight capability by sending a crew of three astronauts to a low Earth orbit (LEO) at an altitude of 400 km for a duration of three days. This mission is significant as it will mark India's entry into the elite group of nations capable of manned spaceflight, joining the US, Russia, and China.





Originally scheduled for late 2024, the first astronaut launch has been postponed to 2026 due to delays in developing indigenous technologies and ensuring safety measures.





Prior to the crewed mission, ISRO plans to conduct two unmanned missions to test various systems, with the first uncrewed flight expected by the end of 2024.





Chandrayaan Missions





Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 are two ambitious lunar missions planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that aim to enhance India's capabilities in space exploration and contribute to global scientific knowledge.

Chandrayaan-4

Chandrayaan-4 is scheduled for launch around 2028 and is designed as a lunar sample return mission. It aims to collect approximately 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of lunar Regolith from the Moon's surface, specifically targeting areas rich in water ice near the lunar south pole.

Mission Architecture: The mission will utilize a two-phase launch strategy involving multiple spacecraft modules: : The Lander Module will land on the Moon and deploy a robotic arm to collect samples. After collecting samples, the Ascender Module will launch from the Moon's surface into lunar orbit. The Transfer Module will transfer the samples from the ascender to the re-entry module and the Re-entry Module will return the lunar samples safely back to Earth, ensuring they are stored in a vacuum container for analysis.

Chandrayaan-4 represents a significant advancement in ISRO's capabilities, particularly with its focus on orbital assembly, as modules will be launched separately and assembled in space. This approach is intended to overcome current rocket limitations and demonstrate ISRO's growing expertise in complex space missions.

Chandrayaan-5

Chandrayaan-5 is a collaborative mission with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). This mission aims to deploy an Indian lander and a Japanese rover, which will weigh approximately 350 kilograms. The focus will be on exploring the Moon's permanently shadowed regions, which are believed to contain significant amounts of water ice.

The primary objective of Chandrayaan-5 is to investigate these shadowed areas at the lunar south pole, which are of great interest for future lunar habitation and resource utilization. The collaboration with JAXA marks an important step in international cooperation in space exploration, combining ISRO's lander technology with JAXA's rover development expertise.





Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS)





ISRO's long-term vision includes establishing a Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035 and potentially landing an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040. This aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's future in space exploration.





The Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), translating to "Indian Space Station," is an ambitious project at establishing India's first space station. This initiative is part of the broader Gaganyaan program, which focuses on human spaceflight and advanced space exploration.

The first module, known as BAS-1, is scheduled for launch in 2028, with the entire station expected to be operational by 2035. BAS will consist of five modules connected via a Common Berthing Mechanism. The total weight of the station is projected to be around 52 tonnes, and it will orbit at an altitude of approximately 400-450 kilometers above Earth. The station will accommodate a nominal crew of 3-4 astronauts, with a maximum capacity of up to 6 astronauts for short durations.

The establishment of BAS aims to enhance India's capabilities in conducting scientific research in microgravity, which is crucial for various fields such as medicine, materials science, and environmental studies. Will serve as a platform for long-duration human space missions, contributing to future lunar exploration efforts, including a planned crewed moon mission by 2040. The mission will foster technological advancements and innovations in the space sector, potentially leading to economic growth and job creation in high-tech industries.

Funding And Development

The Indian government has significantly increased the budget for the Gaganyaan program, now totalling approximately ₹20,193 crore, which includes additional funding specifically for the development of BAS. The project is being developed in collaboration with various stakeholders, including industry and academic institutions, to ensure a comprehensive approach to technology development and implementation.





ISRO's upcoming missions reflect a strategic approach to expanding India's capabilities in space technology and exploration. While challenges remain—particularly regarding safety and technology development—the agency's commitment to rigorous testing and careful planning aims to ensure successful outcomes for both the Gaganyaan and lunar missions.







