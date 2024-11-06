



Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his "historic election victory" as he was projected to win the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections. In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Modi expressed his eagerness to renew collaboration between India and the United States, emphasizing the need to strengthen their Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. He stated, "Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity".





Modi's message reflects the longstanding diplomatic ties and personal camaraderie between him and Trump, which have been highlighted through significant events such as 'Howdy, Modi!' in Houston and 'Namaste Trump' in Ahmedabad. Their partnership has historically focused on defence cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts, and a shared vision for a free Indo-Pacific region.





As Trump addressed his supporters, he acknowledged the significant mandate received from the American people and expressed gratitude for their support during his campaign.







