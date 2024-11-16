



India and Japan have officially signed a Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) for the co-development of advanced UNICORN masts intended for the Indian Navy. This agreement, finalized on November 16, 2024, marks a significant step in enhancing defense collaboration between the two nations.





The UNICORN masts will be developed collaboratively by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in India and Japanese partners. This initiative aims to leverage advanced technologies for naval applications, enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Navy.





The project is expected to facilitate further cooperation in sophisticated defence technologies, including underwater systems, which are crucial for modern naval operations.





This development aligns with India's broader defence strategy to enhance indigenous capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign technologies. The integration of these advanced systems is seen as vital for maintaining maritime security in the region.





When implemented, this would be the first case of co-development / co-production of Defence Equipment between India and Japan.







