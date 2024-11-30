



India has expressed significant concern regarding the rising incidents of violence and extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh, particularly affecting the Hindu minority community. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted these issues during a recent press briefing, emphasizing that the interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus must take responsibility for protecting all minorities in the country.





India noted an alarming increase in extremist rhetoric and violence against minorities, stating that such developments cannot be dismissed as mere media exaggerations. The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated that these issues require urgent attention from the Bangladeshi government.





Reports of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities have been escalating, prompting India to consistently raise these concerns with the Bangladeshi authorities. The MEA has called for immediate action to safeguard the rights and safety of these communities.





he arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent ISKCON priest charged with sedition, has sparked widespread protests and international outrage. His arrest is seen as part of a broader pattern of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, which includes vandalism and desecration of temples.





India's stance is clear, the protection of life and liberty for all citizens, including minorities, rests with the Bangladeshi government. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored this responsibility in a recent parliamentary session, noting that India has taken serious note of recurring violence against minority communities and expects fair legal processes to be followed in cases involving individuals like Krishna Das.





India's call for action reflects not only its commitment to protecting minority rights but also its concern for regional stability. The Indian government continues to monitor the situation closely and advocates for the preservation of secular values in Bangladesh amidst rising tensions.







