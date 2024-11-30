



The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) aimed at enhancing the local economy and improving border security. This agreement, executed under the Vibrant Village Scheme, focuses on supplying a range of local agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, and dairy products.





An MoU was signed in this regard between the Northeast Frontier of the ITBP and Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB) under Mission Arun Himveer project on Friday.





The partnership seeks to bolster local agricultural production and provide market linkages for indigenous farmers, ensuring that their produce reaches ITBP personnel stationed along the border.





The initiative is expected to significantly support local farmers by creating a reliable market for their goods, thereby boosting their livelihoods.





The signing ceremony included prominent figures such as Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, among other state officials.





This collaboration not only aims to enhance food supply for ITBP personnel but also strives to strengthen ties between the local community and security forces, ultimately contributing to regional stability.







