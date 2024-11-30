



On November 29, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, dismissed two government employees due to their alleged links to terrorism. This action is part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.





Abdul Rehman Naika, a pharmacist accused of having connections with the terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen. Investigations revealed that he provided logistical support and critical information to terrorists. Naika allegedly confessed to receiving orders from handlers in Pakistan to conduct terrorist activities, including reconnaissance for attacks in Kulgam.





Zahir Abbas a school teacher who was previously arrested for harbouring active terrorists associated with Hizbul Mujahideen. He was found to have radicalized students and provided arms and logistical support to terrorist groups. Abbas had been a teacher since 2012 and is currently imprisoned.





The dismissals were made under Section 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, which allows for the termination of government employees involved in activities detrimental to national security. This move reflects a broader strategy by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to eliminate terror sympathizers within government ranks, as highlighted by recent security reviews led by Lt. Governor Sinha.







