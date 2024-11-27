



The 6th India-Cyprus Foreign Office Consultations took place on November 26, 2024, in Nicosia, Cyprus. This meeting was co-chaired by Ambassador Arun Sahu from India and Thessalia Salina Shambos from Cyprus.





During the consultations, both nations discussed various avenues to deepen their bilateral ties, focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. This round of discussions marks a significant step in strengthening the diplomatic relationship between India and Cyprus, which has been ongoing since their last consultations in 2014.





In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it was noted that during the consultations, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of India-Cyprus bilateral relations.

This included high-level exchanges on issues such as trade, investment, research and innovation, digitalization, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people ties.





The outcomes of these discussions are expected to pave the way for future collaborations and mutual benefits for both countries, reflecting their commitment to fostering a robust partnership.







