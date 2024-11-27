



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Fiuggi, Italy, where he engaged in discussions with several key counterparts.





Meetings with Key Foreign Ministers: Dr. Jaishankar met with:

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States

Cho Tae-yul, Minister for Foreign Affairs of South Korea

Takeshi Iwaya, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan

Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy.





The meetings centered on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing global challenges. Specific topics included enhancing the India-U.S. partnership and collaboration on regional security issues, reflecting India's growing influence in international diplomacy.





This gathering underscores India's active role in shaping discussions on global governance and security among major economies.







