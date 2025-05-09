



On the night of May 8, 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a significant infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred around 11:00 PM, when alert BSF troops detected suspicious movement and acted swiftly to prevent unidentified individuals from breaching the border.





While officials have yet to disclose the number of infiltrators or confirm if any casualties occurred during the exchange of fire, a thorough search operation was scheduled for daylight hours to ascertain further details.





This infiltration attempt unfolded against the backdrop of heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan. Earlier that evening, Pakistan launched coordinated attacks targeting Indian military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur using drones and missiles. Sirens sounded across Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan as Indian Air Defence units responded to these provocations.





According to defence sources, India’s air defence systems intercepted eight missiles aimed at sensitive locations such as Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. The Indian Armed Forces confirmed that all threats were neutralised without any loss of life, employing both kinetic and non-kinetic means as per standard operating procedures.





The attempted infiltration and cross-border attacks came in the immediate aftermath of Operation Sindoor, an Indian military operation that reportedly targeted and eliminated terror camps across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This operation was a direct response to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in significant civilian casualties.





Throughout the night, explosions were reported near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri, and artillery shelling by the Pakistani Army targeted civilian areas in Akhnoor. Tragically, a woman was killed and another injured in cross-border shelling in the Uri area of Baramulla district.





Despite these escalations, Indian air defence systems, including the S-400, successfully intercepted and neutralised the majority of incoming drones and missiles, with debris being recovered from multiple sites as evidence of the attacks.





In response to the Pakistani aggression, Indian forces also targeted air defence radars and systems at several locations in Pakistan. According to official statements, an air defence system in Lahore was neutralised, and Indian air defence reportedly shot down a Pakistani Air Force jet and two drones in separate incidents.





Security forces remain on high alert across all sensitive zones along the International Border and Line of Control, underscoring the volatile security situation in the region. The events of May 8, 2025, mark a significant escalation in cross-border hostilities, with both sides demonstrating robust military preparedness and rapid response capabilities.





Agencies







