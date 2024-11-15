



A unique software, developed by Integrated Defence Staff in collaboration with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), was launched during the annual meeting of the Joint Electromagnetic Board (JEMB), a subcommittee of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC).





e-Tarang System, an advanced AI-powered platform designed to optimize communication and enhance electronic warfare capabilities. This initiative marks a significant step in modernizing India's defence infrastructure, particularly in the realm of spectrum management.





The e-Tarang System is engineered to streamline and automate the planning and management of defence spectrum operations. This system aims to improve operational efficiency and coordination among military units by leveraging artificial intelligence to manage the electromagnetic spectrum more effectively. Key features include:





The system provides tools for better allocation and utilization of the electromagnetic spectrum, which is crucial for various military communications and operations.





By automating routine processes, e-Tarang reduces the time required for decision-making since it is AI-driven and enhances responsiveness in dynamic combat scenarios.





The platform facilitates better communication between different branches of the armed forces, ensuring that they can operate cohesively in joint operations.





The introduction of the e-Tarang System is part of India's broader strategy to bolster its defense capabilities amid evolving technological threats. The system is expected to play a crucial role in:





As electronic warfare becomes increasingly significant in modern conflicts, effective management of the spectrum will provide a tactical advantage.





By improving communication and coordination, the Indian military can respond more swiftly to emerging threats.





The deployment of AI technologies in defense systems reflects India's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into its military strategies.





The launch of e-Tarang represents not only a technological upgrade but also a strategic shift towards modern warfare paradigms that prioritize information superiority and electronic capabilities.







