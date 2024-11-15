



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed its readiness to induct 66 more units of the HAL Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) as part of a larger order for 156 helicopters. This announcement comes from the IAF Chief, who expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Prachand in various operational scenarios.





The IAF Chief noted that the Prachand has already proven its mettle in combat situations, demonstrating effective capabilities during recent trials, including successful armament tests involving rockets and turret guns. The helicopter's design allows it to operate efficiently in high-altitude environments, which is crucial for India's diverse operational needs.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has proactively initiated material procurement for the additional units even before the formal contract signing with the Ministry of Defence (MoD). This strategy aims to minimize production lead times and ensure timely delivery of the helicopters.





The total contract for the 156 LCHs includes 90 units for the Indian Army and 66 for the IAF, with an estimated cost of ₹45,000 crore. The Defence Acquisition Council is expected to finalize this deal shortly.





The induction of these helicopters is seen as a significant enhancement to India's aerial combat capabilities, particularly in high-altitude warfare scenarios such as those along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





The swift progression towards inducting more Prachand helicopters underscores India's commitment to strengthening its indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and enhancing military readiness.







