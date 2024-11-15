HAL To Revive Nashik Plant For Sukhoi Su-30MKI Production
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to revive its Nashik facility to resume production of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets. This decision follows a significant contract valued at $1.3 billion, approved in September 2023, which mandates the manufacture of 12 new aircraft. The revival of the Nashik plant is a strategic move aimed at enhancing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) operational capabilities and supporting India's defence manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative.
The Nashik facility, originally established for the Su-30MKI, will focus on delivering these jets within a three-year timeframe. HAL is confident in meeting this production schedule despite previous constraints on operations.
In addition to the immediate production order, HAL is proposing an expansion to supply an additional 72 Su-30MKIs, which would bring the total fleet to over 344 aircraft by 2029-30. This expansion includes a comprehensive upgrade package termed "Super-30," which aims to enhance avionics, radar systems, and combat capabilities with indigenous technologies.
The proposed upgrades under the Super Sukhoi program will integrate advanced features such as:
An indigenous Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radarEnhanced avionics and mission computersCompatibility with a range of Indian-made weapon systems
The revival of the Nashik plant and the planned upgrades are crucial for several reasons:
Combat Readiness: The new production and upgrades are intended to replace losses in the IAF fleet and significantly boost its combat readiness against evolving threats.
Self-Reliance: This initiative aligns with India's broader goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, reducing dependency on foreign military equipment and fostering local industry growth.
Economic Impact: The revival is expected to stimulate local employment and enhance indigenous research and development capabilities within the defence sector, contributing positively to India's economy.
HAL's efforts to revive its Nashik facility for Sukhoi Su-30MKI production mark a pivotal step in strengthening India's air power and advancing its defence manufacturing capabilities.
