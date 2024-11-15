



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to revive its Nashik facility to resume production of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets. This decision follows a significant contract valued at $1.3 billion, approved in September 2023, which mandates the manufacture of 12 new aircraft. The revival of the Nashik plant is a strategic move aimed at enhancing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) operational capabilities and supporting India's defence manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative.





The Nashik facility, originally established for the Su-30MKI, will focus on delivering these jets within a three-year timeframe. HAL is confident in meeting this production schedule despite previous constraints on operations.





In addition to the immediate production order, HAL is proposing an expansion to supply an additional 72 Su-30MKIs, which would bring the total fleet to over 344 aircraft by 2029-30. This expansion includes a comprehensive upgrade package termed "Super-30," which aims to enhance avionics, radar systems, and combat capabilities with indigenous technologies.





The proposed upgrades under the Super Sukhoi program will integrate advanced features such as:



