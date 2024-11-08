



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently addressed the implications of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential elections, emphasizing that India views the resulting acceleration in global supply chain reordering as a significant opportunity. Speaking to business leaders in Sydney, Jaishankar outlined several key consequences for the U.S.-India relationship stemming from the election results.





Jaishankar noted that there was already a trend of supply chain reordering underway, which is expected to accelerate following Trump's election. He acknowledged that while this shift may bring some disruptions, India perceives it as a chance to strengthen its manufacturing sector, especially as it seeks to move manufacturing away from China.





He highlighted that the changing global landscape would lead to increased geopolitical hedging, prompting countries to seek more stable international relationships. This aspect is crucial as nations reassess their alliances and partnerships in light of new U.S. policies under Trump.





Jaishankar pointed out that the digital economy would face intensified scrutiny regarding trust and security. The evolution of digital payment platforms and technology will be critical as businesses navigate these changes.





The minister expressed optimism about potential changes in U.S. immigration policies under Trump, suggesting that there could be favourable conditions for skilled foreign workers. He emphasized that talent mobility will remain vital for fostering strong diplomatic ties and economic growth.





Jaishankar also reflected on India's progress over the past decade, noting significant advancements in education, infrastructure, and digitalization. He mentioned that India has doubled its educational capacity since 2014 and is actively expanding its infrastructure projects.





Jaishankar's comments underlines India's proactive stance in leveraging global shifts to enhance its economic position, particularly in manufacturing and technology sectors, amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics following the U.S. elections.















