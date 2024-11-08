



Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently reaffirmed the Modi government's commitment to establishing a terror-free India through a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Speaking at an anti-terrorism conference in New Delhi, Shah emphasized the need for a unified approach among various security agencies to effectively combat terrorism and its underlying networks.





Shah announced plans for a new national counter-terrorism policy aimed at enhancing coordination between central and state agencies. This policy will focus on joint strategies and intelligence sharing to tackle terrorism more effectively.





The upcoming policy will include the establishment of model anti-terrorism squads (ATS) and special task forces (STF) across states and Union territories, creating a common platform to address terrorism.





Shah highlighted that since 2014, under Modi's leadership, there has been a 70% reduction in terrorist incidents compared to the previous decade. He noted that the response time to neutralize threats has significantly improved, with the "shelf life" of terrorists now reduced from two years to just a few days.





The conference aimed to foster collaboration among various stakeholders, including law enforcement, legal experts, and forensic specialists, to refine strategies for countering terrorism. This reflects a comprehensive effort to enhance India’s national security framework.





Shah asserted that the international community now recognizes India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, reinforcing the government's commitment to eradicate this issue entirely.





The conference is part of ongoing efforts by the Modi government to address evolving security challenges and ensure the safety of all Indian citizens.







