



India and the United Kingdom have recently formalized a significant agreement aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Navy through the development of electric propulsion systems for warships. This framework pact was signed on November 28, 2024, during the third joint working group meeting of the Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership held in Portsmouth, UK.





The agreement includes a Statement of Intent (SoI) that serves as a foundational framework for future collaboration in the co-design, co-creation, and co-production of Integrated Full Electric Propulsion Systems (IFEPS) tailored for Indian naval vessels. This initiative aligns with India's strategic goal of enhancing indigenous defence capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.





A primary objective of this partnership is to integrate full electric propulsion systems into future Landing Platform Docks, which are planned to be constructed at Indian shipyards. This will mark a significant advancement in India's naval modernization efforts.





The signing of this pact underscores the deepening defence ties between India and the UK, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing maritime technologies and enhancing operational capabilities within the Indian Navy. The agreement was signed by Rajeev Prakash, Joint Secretary of Naval Systems from India, and Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy from the UK's Ministry of Defence.





This collaboration is pivotal not only for technological advancement but also for reducing India's reliance on foreign defence technologies. By fostering indigenous development in electric propulsion systems, both countries aim to enhance operational efficiency, fuel economy, and stealth capabilities of naval vessels while also addressing environmental concerns associated with naval operations.





The UK’s expertise in maritime propulsion technologies positions it as a valuable partner for India as it seeks to modernize its naval fleet. This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in shaping future naval warfare strategies in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, reinforcing both nations' maritime interests.







