Indian Air Force Requires 400 More Fighter Jets To Counter For Future Operational Readiness
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively pursuing a plan to acquire 400 additional fighter jets by 2030 as part of its strategy to address capability gaps and enhance its operational readiness against potential threats from neighbouring countries, particularly China and Pakistan. This initiative comes in response to a significant reduction in the IAF's fighter jet fleet, which has fallen to 33 squadrons (approximately 640 fighters) against a desired strength of 42 squadrons. Projections indicate that this number could drop to just 19 squadrons (around 380 aircraft) by 2027 if no action is taken.
Current Fleet And Future Plans
The IAF's current fighter fleet includes aging Soviet-era aircraft, and there is an urgent need for modernization. The planned acquisition will include:
120 TEJAS light combat aircraft120 Twin-Engine Medium-Weight Jets developed in collaboration with a foreign manufacturer120 Single-Engine fighter planes
Additionally, the IAF is negotiating the purchase of 36 Rafale fighters from France and has already placed orders for 72 Sukhoi-30 fighters.
The push for new aircraft is underscored by the IAF's assessment that its current capabilities are inadequate to effectively counter evolving threats. The new Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, emphasized the necessity of not only meeting the existing target of 42 squadrons but potentially increasing it due to changing security dynamics.
Moreover, the IAF aims to deploy advanced Airborne Warning And Control Systems (AWACS) to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness along its borders. Currently, the IAF operates three Israeli Phalcon AWACS and plans to acquire more systems over the next decade.
Despite these plans, the IAF faces challenges in timely procurement and production. The ongoing delays in the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program, which aims to procure 114 fighter jets, have raised concerns about meeting operational needs promptly. The IAF Chief noted that the force requires these aircraft "as of yesterday," highlighting the urgency of addressing this capability gap.
Indian Air Force's strategy to acquire 400 additional fighter jets by 2030 reflects a proactive approach to modernizing its fleet and enhancing its deterrence capabilities amidst regional security challenges.
What Role Will Indigenous Aircraft Play In Meeting The IAF's Requirements
The role of indigenous aircraft in meeting the Indian Air Force's (IAF) requirements is pivotal as the IAF aims for a fully indigenous inventory by 2047. This strategy is part of a broader vision to enhance self-reliance in defence capabilities, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Indigenous aircraft, particularly the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, are crucial for preventing the IAF's fighter strength from declining below its sanctioned limit of 42 squadrons. The IAF plans to induct 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets, with deliveries expected to commence soon, and additional orders for 90 more TEJAS MK-1A jets are anticipated to ensure continuous production and operational readiness.
The upcoming TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programs are expected to significantly bolster the IAF's capabilities. The TEJAS MK-2 is projected to enter service by 2028, while the AMCA aims to be a fifth-generation stealth fighter, enhancing India's technological edge in air combat. These aircraft will not only fill current gaps but also provide advanced capabilities necessary for modern warfare.
The push for indigenisation emphasizes developing home-grown technologies that can meet evolving demands. The IAF is focusing on integrating indigenous systems such as the Uttam radar, advanced missile systems like the Astra, and electronic warfare platforms into its fleet. This approach aims to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers and mitigate risks associated with global supply chain disruptions.
Indigenous production also facilitates better long-term maintenance and lifecycle support for aircraft, ensuring that the IAF can sustain its operational capabilities without relying heavily on foreign entities. This is vital for maintaining readiness in a rapidly changing security environment.
To meet production demands, the IAF is advocating for increased collaboration between public sector entities like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private companies. This diversification of production lines is essential to ramp up output and meet both domestic needs and potential export opportunities.
The indigenous aircraft will play a central role in fulfilling the IAF's requirements by enhancing fleet strength, introducing advanced technologies, ensuring sustainable maintenance practices, and fostering a self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem. The successful execution of these plans is critical for maintaining India's air power in the face of evolving regional threats.
