



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively pursuing a plan to acquire 400 additional fighter jets by 2030 as part of its strategy to address capability gaps and enhance its operational readiness against potential threats from neighbouring countries, particularly China and Pakistan. This initiative comes in response to a significant reduction in the IAF's fighter jet fleet, which has fallen to 33 squadrons (approximately 640 fighters) against a desired strength of 42 squadrons. Projections indicate that this number could drop to just 19 squadrons (around 380 aircraft) by 2027 if no action is taken.





Current Fleet And Future Plans





The IAF's current fighter fleet includes aging Soviet-era aircraft, and there is an urgent need for modernization. The planned acquisition will include:





120 TEJAS light combat aircraft

120 Twin-Engine Medium-Weight Jets developed in collaboration with a foreign manufacturer

120 Single-Engine fighter planes





Additionally, the IAF is negotiating the purchase of 36 Rafale fighters from France and has already placed orders for 72 Sukhoi-30 fighters.





The push for new aircraft is underscored by the IAF's assessment that its current capabilities are inadequate to effectively counter evolving threats. The new Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, emphasized the necessity of not only meeting the existing target of 42 squadrons but potentially increasing it due to changing security dynamics.





Moreover, the IAF aims to deploy advanced Airborne Warning And Control Systems (AWACS) to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness along its borders. Currently, the IAF operates three Israeli Phalcon AWACS and plans to acquire more systems over the next decade.





Despite these plans, the IAF faces challenges in timely procurement and production. The ongoing delays in the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program, which aims to procure 114 fighter jets, have raised concerns about meeting operational needs promptly. The IAF Chief noted that the force requires these aircraft "as of yesterday," highlighting the urgency of addressing this capability gap.





Indian Air Force's strategy to acquire 400 additional fighter jets by 2030 reflects a proactive approach to modernizing its fleet and enhancing its deterrence capabilities amidst regional security challenges.





